Rock Falls school district receives Dollar General grant for youth literacy

Rock Falls School District 13 received a $4,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

District 13 is an elementary school district serving about 1,000 students from kindergarten to eighth grade. It has four learning centers: Riverdale Preschool, Dillon Elementary, Merrill Elementary and Rock Falls Middle.

District 13 is one of 28 entities to receive $78,000 in grants from the foundation, which is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Most of the recipients are not-for-profit organizations, libraries and schools.

The grants are part of more than $3 million recently awarded to organizations across the country. The grants are to be used to provide books, technology and and equipment to bolster youth education programs.

Applications for the 2023 DGLF grant cycle will be available beginning in January. Grant applications are available at dgliteracy.org.

For more information, click here, call 877-944-3477, or email dgpr@dg.com.