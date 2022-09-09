Ogle County resident-only recycling event Sept. 30

OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will accept residential electronics for recycling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Solid Waste Management Department, 909 Pines Road.

The recycling event is open to Oregon residents only. A free permit is required to participate. The permit will come with a list of accepted items for recycling. To obtain a permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov.

Items that will be accepted for recycling include all televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones and chargers, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD players and VCR’s, cable and satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CDs, DVDs and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit.

Items must be limited to seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials will not accepted.

For information, visit oglecounty.org or the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department Facebook page.