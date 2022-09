DIXON – Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, will host a Death Cafe and obituary writing exercise from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21.

Admission to the Death Cafe is free. Registration is required to attend.

The Death Cafe is a grief support group that allows participants to discuss their grief in open discussions. The group also will host a personal obituary exploration writing exercise while providing light refreshments to those who attend.

For information, call 815-288-4673.