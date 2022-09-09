September 09, 2022
Sauk Valley
Dixon Elks Lodge hosting annual Chili Cook Off Sept. 25

By Shaw Local News Network
DIXON – The Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, will host its annual Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25.

Admission to the cook off is $5 a person. Children younger than five will get in for free.

Proceeds will help children with disabilities through the Lee County Dixon Elks Children’s Care Corporation.

Cook-off teams will prepare chili recipes for attendees to sample. Children can enjoy a bouncy house, squirt balls, hula hoops, bubbles, and sidewalk chalk drawing. Music at the cook-off will be provided by DJ Rusty Loomis.

The entry form and rules for the cook-off are available at the Dixon Elks Lodge. Entry fees are $20 a team. Entries for the cook-off will be accepted beginning Sept. 22. Day-of entries also will be accepted. There are no fees for late entries.

For information, call 815-288-3557.

