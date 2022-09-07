State Sen. Stewart lists traveling district office stops in 45th District

FREEPORT – State Sen. Brian Stewart of Freeport will visit seven communities in the 45th district in coming days.

District Office staff will be on hand to assist with state services, as well as answer questions and address concerns for constituents. No appointments are needed.

Friday: 10 to 11 a.m., Milledgeville Village Hall, 344 Main Avenue.; noon to 1 p.m. Mount Carroll City Hall, 302 N. Main St.; 2 to 3 p.m. Lanark Heritage Center, 106 S. Broad St.

Sept. 14: noon to 1 p.m. Pearl City Village Hall, 302 Station St.; 2 to 3 p.m. Lena Village Hall, 122 E. Main St.; and 4 to 5 p.m. Cedarville Village Hall, 430 W. Washington St.

Sept. 19: 10 to 11 a.m. Shannon Village Hall, 17 E. Market St.