‘Love Boat’ star Ted Lange directs ‘Hank Williams: Lost Highway’

MOUNT CARROLL — On TV’s “The Love Boat,” Ted Lange’s character always gave good advice while tending bar.

It holds true in real life, too. Lange has made a career giving direction to actors for TV, film and stage. His latest directorial assignment will be at Timber Lake Playhouse and its production of “Hank Williams: Lost Highway.”

“Lost Highway” will open at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and runs through Sept. 18.

Lange, who portrayed Isaac Washington on the TV series “The Love Boat”, is a graduate of London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and began his career performing in the Broadway musical “Hair.”

“When one of our actors suggested Ted to direct the show, I immediately reached out to him,” said Dan Danielowski, TLP Executive Director.

“When we found ourselves in need of a director for “Lost Highway,” we began a nationwide search,” said Danielowski. “We had a lot of interest, but being able to secure a director with Ted’s experience and resume was great for TLP.”

Lange has written 23 plays and directed more than 50 productions in theatre, film, and television.

His play “Four Queens - No Trump” won the Los Angeles NAACP Best Play Award. “Evil Legacy: the Story of Lucretia Borgia” and “Born a Unicorn” received acclaim. He has also written “George Washington’s Boy” which was performed at the National Black Theatre Festival and his latest play in a series, “Lady Patriot.”

Lange received a Best Actor Award from the NAACP Theatre Committee for his portrayal of Louie in Gus Edwards’ play “Louie and Ophelia. Behind the Mask.”

He has appeared in a production of “King Lear” and starred in “I’m Now Rappaport.” He toured in “Driving Miss Daisy” and appeared in “Galileo.”

He directed and starred in “Othello.”

He directed 17 episodes of “The Love Boat” and such TV shows as: “The First Family,” “Mr. Box Office,” “Are We There Yet?”, “All of Us,” “Eve,” “Dharma and Greg,” “In the House,” and “Moesha.”

Lange will host a “Talk Back” program after the performance on Friday. Patrons with tickets to any of the “Lost Highway” performances are welcome to attend the session.

Tickets will cost $35 for adults, $30 for seniors ages 60 and up, and $25 for students and members of the military. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Timber Lake Playhouse box office or online at timberlakeplayhouse.org.

For more information, call 815-244-2035 or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org.