Blue Mass to honor first responders Sept. 11 in Shannon

SHANNON — The St. Wendelin Knights of Columbus will host a 9/11 Blue Mass at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at St. Wendelin’s Church, 18 S. Linn St.

There will be a procession prior to the service at 6:30 p.m. at the Shannon Fire Station flag pole, 14 S. Hickory St. The Blue Mass is being led by St. Wendelin’s the Rev. Michael Bolger and Shannon Fire Department chaplain Ellis Boughton.

A Blue Mass is a service held to honor men and women, both current and retired, who served their communities in law enforcement, fire fighting, and emergency services.

The St. Wendelin Knights will also hang an American flag from a Shannon ladder truck Sunday, Sept. 11, over Highway 72 in Shannon.

The Knights are also participating in the Lena Fall Festival parade at noon Saturday, Sept. 10, in Lena. The Knights will be featured in the parade with other first responders.

For more information, call 815-541-9420.