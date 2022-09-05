IDOT seeks seasonal workers for snow and ice removal

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking seasonal workers to help with snow and ice removal for the department’s annual Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers program.

Applications must be submitted online by Monday, Sept. 12. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Seasonal workers will help maintain more than 45,000 miles of roads statewide for IDOT facilities, including the IDOT District Two facility in Dixon, during the winter. Workers also are required to respond to emerging weather situations for snow and ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision test, and drug and alcohol screening are required. Applicants will be selected based on their availability, job-related experience and qualifications.

For information, visit the IDOT website.