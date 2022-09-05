September 05, 2022
IDOT seeks seasonal workers for snow and ice removal

By Shaw Local News Network
A snow plow pushes snow off of the on-ramp to Interstate 80 near the Interstate 180 interchange on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, near Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking seasonal workers to help with snow and ice removal for the department’s annual Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers program.

Applications must be submitted online by Monday, Sept. 12. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Seasonal workers will help maintain more than 45,000 miles of roads statewide for IDOT facilities, including the IDOT District Two facility in Dixon, during the winter. Workers also are required to respond to emerging weather situations for snow and ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision test, and drug and alcohol screening are required. Applicants will be selected based on their availability, job-related experience and qualifications.

For information, visit the IDOT website.

