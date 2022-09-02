Sterling Public Schools adjusts transportation spending, IDs hazardous bus routes

STERLING — Tim Schwingle, director of finance for Sterling Public Schools, said in committee that First Student bus service is again dealing with driver shortages and is recruiting to fill all open positions.

Schwingle said the district would rely on charter companies for athletic events.

During a committee meeting Aug. 9, Schwingle said the district was unable to lock in pricing for charters because the companies adjust prices based on fuel costs.

Schwingle said as he did in 2022, he again allocated more money in the Transportation Fund to account for the additional cost of using charters.

The purchases and services line in the preliminary budget plan has $2,186,500 devoted to transportation.

Hazardous bus routes

The board of education at its August meeting approved the annual review of bus routes within 1.5 miles of schools designated hazardous, a requirement of the Illinois State Board of Education.

Students who would have to traverse hazardous routes are bused to their school and the district is reimbursed for the cost.

The district has nine hazardous routes whose conditions are unchanged, according to Illinois Department of Transportation guidelines. They are:

Walking along and crossing at East LeFebre and East Lincolnway.

Walking along Freeport Road and Lynn Boulevard.

Walking along 28th Street and 16th Avenue North.

Railroad tracks crossing at Wallace, Pike and Avenue B.

Walking along 3400 to 2600 of Sixth Avenue to East 29th Street.

Walking on a Freeport Road - St. Mary’s Road to 18th Place.

Walking along and crossing West Third Street and West Fourth Street.

Crossing 16th Avenue and East Fourth Street.