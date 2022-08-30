Registration ongoing for Grist Mill Grind 10K trail run

FRANKLIN GROVE - The Franklin Creek Conservation Association’s second Grist Mill Grind Trail 10K and Fun Walk will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Hausen Knox Shelter at the Norwegian Hill Day Use Area of the Franklin Creek State Natural Area, 1872 Twist Road.

Check-in for the race is from 7 to 7:45 a.m. at the Hausen Knox Shelter.

Registration will cost $25, or $40 to receive a commemorative shirt. Online registration closes at noon Friday, Sept. 9. To RSVP, visit webscorer.com/register?raceid=266062. Day of the race sign ups will be accepted from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

All proceeds from the event will go towards helping fund park programs, expansion, and improvements.

The course includes trails, hills, and creek crossings. Participants should expect to get their feet wet

Water and electrolyte drinks will be available, but no cups will be provided in an effort to minimize environmental impact. Runners are encouraged to bring their own cups or bladders. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in the men’s and women’s divisions.

For more information, visit franklincreekconservation.org/gristmillgrind.