August 29, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Whiteside County fair announces winners in junior beef and open beef

By Shaw Local News Network

A rider on a horse holds tight during the Next Level Pro Bronc Riding at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The bronc riding show in the grandstands was held both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, followed by Karen as Dolly tribute band on Thursday, a tractor and truck pull on Friday, and the demolition derby on Saturday. (Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

MORRISON- The 151st Whiteside County Fair announced the winners of the Junior Beef and Open Beef categories.

Junior Beef

Trophy Awards

  • Heifer Champion Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Shorthorn
  • Heifer Reserve Champion Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Shorthorn
  • Cow and Calf Champion Overall: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling with Simmental
  • Cow and Calf Reserve Champion Overall: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville with Other
  • Pair of Females Champion Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Shorthorn
  • Pair of Females Reserve Champion Overall: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown with Shorthorn

Rosette Awards

  • Bull Calf Champion Overall: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling with Simmental
  • Bull Calf Reserve Champion Overall: Jordan Galloway, Galt with Hereford

Other Awards

  • Grand Champion Steer Overall: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville with Crossbred Light Weight Class
  • Reserve Champion Steer Overall: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown with Simmental Heavy Weight

Showmanship Winners

  • Peewee (ages four to seven): All participants received Comb Holders
  • Junior Division (ages eight to 10) Showmanship: Jordan Galloway, Galt
  • Intermediate Division (ages 11 to 14) Showmanship: Alyssa Galloway, Galt
  • Senior Age Category (ages 15 to 21) Showmanship: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Herdsman Award sponsored by Kyle Miller Memorial: Cody Jacobs, Erie

Angus

  • Friday, May 1, of 2020 to Monday, Aug. 31, of 2020 (Heifer): Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
  • Angus Champion and Reserve: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon

Commercial/other

  • Other Cow and This Year’s Calf: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
  • Other Jan. to Present (Heifer): Lindzi Larsen, Sauk City, Wisconsin
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Wyatt C. Ebersole, Kellerton, Iowa
  • Sunday, Sept. 1, of 2019 to Dec. of 2020: Alyssa Galloway, Galt
  • Other Champion and Reserve Heifer: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
  • Commercial/Other Bull Calf Champion: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville

Hereford

  • Hereford Cow and This Year’s Calf: Alyssa Galloway, Galt
  • Bull Calf Jan. of 2020 to Present: Jordan Galloway, Galt
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Brooke Chandler, Erie
  • Hereford Champion Reserve Heifer: Brooke Chandler, Erie

Shorthorn

  • Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021 to Present (Heifer): Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Tuesday, Sept. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, Dec. 31, of 2020 (Heifer): Gavin Larsen, Sauk City, Wisconsin
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Pair of Females: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Shorthorn Champion and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark

Simmental

  • Cow and This Year’s Calf: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
  • Bull Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
  • Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021 to Present (Heifer): Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
  • Tuesday, Sept. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, Dec. 31, of 2020 (Heifer): Jocelyn Ruppert, Lanark
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Simmental Champion and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Heifer Champion Overall and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Cow and Calf Champion Overall and Reserve: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
  • Grand Champion Bull Calf: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
  • Champion Pair of Females Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark

Junior Crossbred Steer

  • Junior Steer Division One: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
  • Junior Steer Division Two: Parker Lindskog, Prophetstown
  • Junior Champion and Reserve: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville

Purebred Steer

  • All Junior Angus: Allissa M Martin, Oregon
  • Angus Champion and Reserve Steer: Allissa M Martin, Oregon
  • Light Simmental: Cody Jacobs, Erie
  • Heavy Simmental: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
  • Simmental Champion and Reserve Steer: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
  • Grand Champion Overall and Reserve: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville

Open Beef

Awards

  • Breed Champion Heifer: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville with Crossbred
  • Breed Reserve Champion Heifer: Parker Lindskog, Prophetstown With Crossbred
  • Heifer Champion Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Simmental
  • Heifer Reserve Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Angus
  • Cow and Calf Champion Overall: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling with Simmental
  • Cow and Calf Reserve Overall: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville with Other
  • Pair of Females Champion Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Shorthorn
  • Pair of Females Reserve Champion Overall: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown with Shorthorn
  • Bull Calf Champion Overall: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling with Simmental
  • Bull Calf Reserve Champion Overall: Jordan Galloway, Galt with Hereford
  • Top Ten Angus Heifer Champion (Premiums Paid by Angus Association): Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Top Ten Angus Heifer Reserve Champion: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
  • Top Ten Angus Steer Champion (Premiums Paid by Angus Association): Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
  • Family Exhibitor Pair of Females Overall Champion: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Family Exhibitor Pair of Females Overall Reserve Champion: Wyatt C. Ebersole, Kellerton, Iowa
  • Grand Champion Steer Overall: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville with Crossbred
  • Reserve Grand Champion Steer Overall: Parker Lindskog, Prophetstown With Crossbred

Angus

  • Cow and This Year’s Calf: Andrew Geiger, Sterling
  • Heifer Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Andrew Geiger, Sterling
  • Friday, May 1, of 2020 to Monday, Aug. 31, of 2020: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Wyatt C. Ebersole, Kellerton, Iowa
  • Top Ten Angus Heifer: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Champion Angus and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Champion and Reserve Cow and Calf: Andrew Geiger, Sterling

Commercial and other

  • Cow and This Year’s Calf: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
  • Heifer Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Parker Lindskog, Prophetstown
  • Friday, May 1, of 2020 to Monday, Aug. 31, of 2020: Badger Hill Farm, Morrison
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Wyatt C. Ebersole, Kellerton, Iowa
  • Sunday, Sept. 1, of 2019 to Dec. of 2019: Alyssa Galloway, Galt
  • Other Champion and Reserve Heifer: Wyatt C. Ebersole, Kellerton, Iowa
  • Champion Cow and This Year’s Calf: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville

Hereford

  • Cow and This Year’s Calf: Alyssa Galloway, Galt
  • Bull Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Jordan Galloway, Galt
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Brooke Chandler, Erie
  • Hereford Champion and Reserve Heifer: Brooke Chandler, Erie
  • Hereford Bull Calf Champion: Jordan Galloway, Galt

Shorthorn

  • Heifer Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Monday, Sept. 1, of 2020 to Dec. of 2020: Gavin Larsen, Sauk City, Wisconsin
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Pair of Females: Alyssa Miller, Lanark

Simmental

  • Cow and This Year’s Calf: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
  • Bull Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
  • Monday, Sept. 1, of 2020 to Dec. of 2020: Jocelyn Ruppert, Lanark
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Sunday, Sept. 1, of 2019 to Dec. of 2019: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
  • Simmental Champion and Reserve Heifer: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Simmental Bull Calf Champion: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
  • Champion Cow and This Year’s Calf: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling

Family Exhibitor Pair of Females

  • Family Exhibitor Pair of Female: Alyssa Miller, Lanark

Champions

  • Heifer Champion Overall and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
  • Cow and Calf Champion Overall and Reserve: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling;
  • Bull Calf Champion and Reserve: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling;
  • Exhibitor Pair Overall and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark

Open Crossbred Steer

  • Weight Division One: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
  • Weight Division Two: Parker Lindskog, Prophetstown
  • Crossbred Champion and Reserve: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville

Top Ten Angus

  • Top Ten Angus Steer: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon

Purebred Steer Class

  • All Open Angus: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
  • Angus Champion and Reserve: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
  • Light Simmental: Cody Jacobs, Erie
  • Heavy Simmental: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
  • Simmental Champion and Reserve: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
  • Grand Champion Overall and Reserve: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
SVM Community Briefs