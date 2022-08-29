Whiteside County fair announces winners in junior beef and open beef

MORRISON- The 151st Whiteside County Fair announced the winners of the Junior Beef and Open Beef categories.
Junior Beef
Trophy Awards
- Heifer Champion Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Shorthorn
- Heifer Reserve Champion Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Shorthorn
- Cow and Calf Champion Overall: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling with Simmental
- Cow and Calf Reserve Champion Overall: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville with Other
- Pair of Females Champion Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Shorthorn
- Pair of Females Reserve Champion Overall: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown with Shorthorn
Rosette Awards
- Bull Calf Champion Overall: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling with Simmental
- Bull Calf Reserve Champion Overall: Jordan Galloway, Galt with Hereford
Other Awards
- Grand Champion Steer Overall: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville with Crossbred Light Weight Class
- Reserve Champion Steer Overall: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown with Simmental Heavy Weight
Showmanship Winners
- Peewee (ages four to seven): All participants received Comb Holders
- Junior Division (ages eight to 10) Showmanship: Jordan Galloway, Galt
- Intermediate Division (ages 11 to 14) Showmanship: Alyssa Galloway, Galt
- Senior Age Category (ages 15 to 21) Showmanship: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Herdsman Award sponsored by Kyle Miller Memorial: Cody Jacobs, Erie
Angus
- Friday, May 1, of 2020 to Monday, Aug. 31, of 2020 (Heifer): Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
- Angus Champion and Reserve: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
Commercial/other
- Other Cow and This Year’s Calf: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
- Other Jan. to Present (Heifer): Lindzi Larsen, Sauk City, Wisconsin
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Wyatt C. Ebersole, Kellerton, Iowa
- Sunday, Sept. 1, of 2019 to Dec. of 2020: Alyssa Galloway, Galt
- Other Champion and Reserve Heifer: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
- Commercial/Other Bull Calf Champion: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
Hereford
- Hereford Cow and This Year’s Calf: Alyssa Galloway, Galt
- Bull Calf Jan. of 2020 to Present: Jordan Galloway, Galt
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Brooke Chandler, Erie
- Hereford Champion Reserve Heifer: Brooke Chandler, Erie
Shorthorn
- Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021 to Present (Heifer): Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Tuesday, Sept. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, Dec. 31, of 2020 (Heifer): Gavin Larsen, Sauk City, Wisconsin
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Pair of Females: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Shorthorn Champion and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
Simmental
- Cow and This Year’s Calf: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
- Bull Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
- Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021 to Present (Heifer): Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
- Tuesday, Sept. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, Dec. 31, of 2020 (Heifer): Jocelyn Ruppert, Lanark
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Simmental Champion and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Heifer Champion Overall and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Cow and Calf Champion Overall and Reserve: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
- Grand Champion Bull Calf: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
- Champion Pair of Females Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
Junior Crossbred Steer
- Junior Steer Division One: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
- Junior Steer Division Two: Parker Lindskog, Prophetstown
- Junior Champion and Reserve: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
Purebred Steer
- All Junior Angus: Allissa M Martin, Oregon
- Angus Champion and Reserve Steer: Allissa M Martin, Oregon
- Light Simmental: Cody Jacobs, Erie
- Heavy Simmental: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
- Simmental Champion and Reserve Steer: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
- Grand Champion Overall and Reserve: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
Open Beef
Awards
- Breed Champion Heifer: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville with Crossbred
- Breed Reserve Champion Heifer: Parker Lindskog, Prophetstown With Crossbred
- Heifer Champion Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Simmental
- Heifer Reserve Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Angus
- Cow and Calf Champion Overall: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling with Simmental
- Cow and Calf Reserve Overall: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville with Other
- Pair of Females Champion Overall: Alyssa Miller, Lanark with Shorthorn
- Pair of Females Reserve Champion Overall: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown with Shorthorn
- Bull Calf Champion Overall: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling with Simmental
- Bull Calf Reserve Champion Overall: Jordan Galloway, Galt with Hereford
- Top Ten Angus Heifer Champion (Premiums Paid by Angus Association): Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Top Ten Angus Heifer Reserve Champion: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
- Top Ten Angus Steer Champion (Premiums Paid by Angus Association): Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
- Family Exhibitor Pair of Females Overall Champion: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Family Exhibitor Pair of Females Overall Reserve Champion: Wyatt C. Ebersole, Kellerton, Iowa
- Grand Champion Steer Overall: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville with Crossbred
- Reserve Grand Champion Steer Overall: Parker Lindskog, Prophetstown With Crossbred
Angus
- Cow and This Year’s Calf: Andrew Geiger, Sterling
- Heifer Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Andrew Geiger, Sterling
- Friday, May 1, of 2020 to Monday, Aug. 31, of 2020: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Wyatt C. Ebersole, Kellerton, Iowa
- Top Ten Angus Heifer: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Champion Angus and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Champion and Reserve Cow and Calf: Andrew Geiger, Sterling
Commercial and other
- Cow and This Year’s Calf: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
- Heifer Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Parker Lindskog, Prophetstown
- Friday, May 1, of 2020 to Monday, Aug. 31, of 2020: Badger Hill Farm, Morrison
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Wyatt C. Ebersole, Kellerton, Iowa
- Sunday, Sept. 1, of 2019 to Dec. of 2019: Alyssa Galloway, Galt
- Other Champion and Reserve Heifer: Wyatt C. Ebersole, Kellerton, Iowa
- Champion Cow and This Year’s Calf: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
Hereford
- Cow and This Year’s Calf: Alyssa Galloway, Galt
- Bull Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Jordan Galloway, Galt
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Brooke Chandler, Erie
- Hereford Champion and Reserve Heifer: Brooke Chandler, Erie
- Hereford Bull Calf Champion: Jordan Galloway, Galt
Shorthorn
- Heifer Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Monday, Sept. 1, of 2020 to Dec. of 2020: Gavin Larsen, Sauk City, Wisconsin
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Pair of Females: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
Simmental
- Cow and This Year’s Calf: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
- Bull Calf Jan. of 2021 to Present: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
- Monday, Sept. 1, of 2020 to Dec. of 2020: Jocelyn Ruppert, Lanark
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, of 2020 to Thursday, April 30, of 2020: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Sunday, Sept. 1, of 2019 to Dec. of 2019: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
- Simmental Champion and Reserve Heifer: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Simmental Bull Calf Champion: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
- Champion Cow and This Year’s Calf: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling
Family Exhibitor Pair of Females
- Family Exhibitor Pair of Female: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
Champions
- Heifer Champion Overall and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
- Cow and Calf Champion Overall and Reserve: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling;
- Bull Calf Champion and Reserve: Nikki Ebersole, Sterling;
- Exhibitor Pair Overall and Reserve: Alyssa Miller, Lanark
Open Crossbred Steer
- Weight Division One: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
- Weight Division Two: Parker Lindskog, Prophetstown
- Crossbred Champion and Reserve: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville
Top Ten Angus
- Top Ten Angus Steer: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
Purebred Steer Class
- All Open Angus: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
- Angus Champion and Reserve: Allissa M. Martin, Oregon
- Light Simmental: Cody Jacobs, Erie
- Heavy Simmental: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
- Simmental Champion and Reserve: Breslyn Reynolds, Prophetstown
- Grand Champion Overall and Reserve: Greyson Zumdahl, Baileyville