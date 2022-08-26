August 26, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Encore! Mt. Morris and Highland CC offering art classes in October

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sandstone Gallery is located at 121 W. Wesley Ave., on the Campus Square in downtown Mt. Morris. (Photo supplied)

MT. MORRIS - Encore! Mt. Morris and Highland Community College’s Lifelong Learning program is offering four art classes.

The art classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings Oct. 6 through Oct. 27 at the Old Sandstone Gallery, 122 Wesley Ave.

No experience is necessary to attend the art classes.

Art classes that will be offered include Mixed Media Collage, the Art of Zentangle, Intro to Jewelry Making and Beading Basics, and Intro to Oil Painting.

To view detailed class descriptions, photos of projects, class costs, class dates, and supply lists for all four classes, visit highland.edu/lifelong/, click on “Register Now,” and sort by location, selecting “Old Sandstone Gallery.”

For more information, email mollyb@encoremtmorris.com.

SVM Community BriefsMt. Morris