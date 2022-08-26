Encore! Mt. Morris and Highland CC offering art classes in October

MT. MORRIS - Encore! Mt. Morris and Highland Community College’s Lifelong Learning program is offering four art classes.

The art classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings Oct. 6 through Oct. 27 at the Old Sandstone Gallery, 122 Wesley Ave.

No experience is necessary to attend the art classes.

Art classes that will be offered include Mixed Media Collage, the Art of Zentangle, Intro to Jewelry Making and Beading Basics, and Intro to Oil Painting.

To view detailed class descriptions, photos of projects, class costs, class dates, and supply lists for all four classes, visit highland.edu/lifelong/, click on “Register Now,” and sort by location, selecting “Old Sandstone Gallery.”

For more information, email mollyb@encoremtmorris.com.