A meaningful conclusion: Sept. 17 Fiesta Parade will end in front of restored Sterling mural

STERLING — The Fiesta Parade has a destination — one that’s being fully restored to celebrate people of Hispanic heritage and their contributions to the Sauk Valley.

Participants in the 69th annual Fiesta Parade will conclude their Sept. 17 march through Rock Falls across the Rock River and into Sterling, where they will come, at last, to the foot of the mural “Adelante” on Avenue C.

[ Mural restoration project approved. ]

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Business Leaders Committee announced the parade route in a news release Thursday.

“Adelante,” which in Spanish can mean “Come in” or “Go forward,” is being restored by its original creator, Chicago artist Robert Valdez, and assistants. The mural occupies the west wall of Napa Auto Parts near County Market.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Robert Valdez of Chicago talks about the decisions and guidance offered to him back in 1999 when he created and painted the mural “Adelante” in Sterling. Valdez is back to restore the work in time for this year’s Fiesta Parade and celebration on Sept. 17. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“Adelante” was created in 1999. Working from photographs as references, Valdez created what is acknowledged as the city’s most colorful mural. It depicts the community’s experiences through the decades.

Valdez is in the midst of a two-week effort to get the mural ready for the parade.

The restoration costs $10,000 and donations can be made on Main Street’s website, www.sterlingmainstreet.org. One of the efforts to help pay for the restoration involves the raffle of a graphagan blanket.

[ One artistic creation is being raffled to pay for another. ]

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls.

According to the release, parade participants will line up on 10th Street. The parade will go north on First Avenue, crossing the First Avenue bridge. At the base of the bridge, the parade will turn left onto Second Street. It will then move north on Locust Street. When the parade reaches Third Street, it will turn west and continue to Avenue C.

Food vendors will be located throughout downtown Sterling and Rock Falls before, during and after the parade.

There still is time to register entrants into the parade. This can be done online at www.saukvalleyareachamber.com/events/details/fiesta-parade-6679 .

For information or questions, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com.