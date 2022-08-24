Dixon Home of Hope begins grief recovery program Sept. 12

DIXON - Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, will host a grief recovery method program orientation at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

Admission to the program will be free. Registration is required to attend.

This approach is designed to guide grievers through a series of actions to complete the pain associated with their feelings. Home of Hope will partner with Certified Grief Recovery specialist Ken Lawson to provide the course, which will last for eight-weeks.

To register, call 815-288-4673.