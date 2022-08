DIXON- St. Paul Lutheran Church, 421 Peoria Ave., will have a family night 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The family night will feature basketball competitions and a bounce house for smaller children. Hot dogs, chips, and beverages will be served at family night for free. There will be a movie showing on the church’s lawn at 8 p.m.

If you have any questions, email office@stpauldixon.org.