Dixon Stage Left announces upcoming events

DIXON- Dixon Stage Left announced upcoming events that it will host in September and October.

The Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, conducted by Tim Boles, will perform Beethoven’s 7th Symphony at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Music by other artists that will be performed include the overtures to “Don Giovanni,” “La Traviata,” and “The Italian Girl in Algiers.”

Dixon Stage Left will host its seasonal gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Dixon Stage Left, 306 W. First St. The gala will feature a catered meal, door prizes, special announcements, and performances from shows that will be featured in the upcoming performance season. Dinner will be provided by Basil Tree Ristorante.

Dixon Stage Left will also be holding a Rendezvous Arts blues event in October. The event will feature blues artists, including harmonica player Corky Siegel, violinist Randy Sabien, and guitarist and painter Ken Reif. Reif’s blues-inspired artwork will also be on display during the event.

For more information, visit dixonstageleft.org.