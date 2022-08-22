Woodlawn Academy’s Juried Art Exhibit reception will be Aug. 26

STERLING – The 14th annual Woodlawn Art Academy’s Juried Art Exhibit will be returning to Woodlawn Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, with an opening reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

The exhibit will be free and open to the public.

The exhibit will feature fine art and photography from adult exhibitors and artwork from Woodlawn students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays until Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Exhibit awards, including the juror’s picks and People’s Choice for Best of Show, will be announced at 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to vote on the awards during the reception. Refreshments will be available.

Woodlawn Academy will be hosting three other art exhibits during the year:

The 2022 to 2023 Winter Exhibit, featuring artwork by local artist Beverly Garcia, will open Friday, Dec. 9.

The 2023 Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, featuring artwork by area students and their teachers, will open in February.

The 2023 Summer Art Exhibit, scheduled to open in May.

The Winter and Summer Exhibits opening receptions will also feature artwork from Woodlawn Arts Academy’s Exploration Art School students and students from other Woodlawn Academy visual arts classes.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is a partner agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.