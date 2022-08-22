Seminars on human resources will be Aug. 26 at Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON – The Rock River Human Resource Professional Association (RRHPA) will be hosting two summer seminar sessions from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 26, in the Riverview Conference Room of Sauk Valley Community College.

Registration for the seminars will open during check-in at 8 a.m.

The first session, “Attracting and Retaining Employees in a Tumultuous Job Market,” will be presented by Heather Acerra of Cottingham and Butler from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

The second session, “When to Step In: Recognizing Mental Health Needs in Employees,” will be presented by Susan Carlson, LCSW, of Sinnissippi Centers, Inc., from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m.

The seminars will cost $20 for RRHPA members and $30 for nonmembers. Participants who sign up to join the RRHPA for 2023 will be able to attend the seminars for free. There is a $35 annual membership fee.

Attendees who register by Monday, Aug. 15, will be entered into raffles for the chance to win prizes.

To register, email the names of the attendees to rrhrpa@gmail.com by Wednesday, Aug. 17. Information will be provided to attendees by the RRHPA.