August 22, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Polo High School Student Council holding Doggy Dash for homeless pets

By Shaw Local News Network

POLO – The Polo High School Student Council will be hosting a Doggy Dash fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at the high school.

Proceeds from the Doggy Dash will go to Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Participants and their dogs will be able to run three miles race at 8:30 a.m. or walk 0.7 miles at 8:45 a.m. A pet/owner costume contest will also be held at 8 a.m.

Those who do not want to compete can donate to the fundraiser.

Registration for the Doggy Dash will cost $20 and includes a tee-shirt, bandana, health and hygiene supplies and sponsor give-aways.

To register or donate, visit doggy-dash.cheddarup.com or pick up a registration form at the following sponsor locations:

  • Polo Community High School, 100 S. Union Ave., Polo
  • Granny Rose Animal Shelter, 613 River Lane, Dixon
  • Milledgeville Veterinary Clinic, 651 Otter Creek Drive, Milledgeville
  • Mutts and Cuts Grooming, 800 S. Fourth St., Oregon
  • Pet Supplies Plus, 1368 N. Galena Ave., Dixon
  • Petsmart, 3210 E. Lynn Blvd., Sterling
  • Pines Meadow Veterinary Clinic, 1210 Pines Road, Oregon
  • Polo Veterinary Clinic, 3077 state Route 26, Polo
  • River Ridge Veterinary Clinic, 273 state Route 2, Dixon
