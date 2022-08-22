Polo High School Student Council holding Doggy Dash for homeless pets

POLO – The Polo High School Student Council will be hosting a Doggy Dash fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at the high school.

Proceeds from the Doggy Dash will go to Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Participants and their dogs will be able to run three miles race at 8:30 a.m. or walk 0.7 miles at 8:45 a.m. A pet/owner costume contest will also be held at 8 a.m.

Those who do not want to compete can donate to the fundraiser.

Registration for the Doggy Dash will cost $20 and includes a tee-shirt, bandana, health and hygiene supplies and sponsor give-aways.

To register or donate, visit doggy-dash.cheddarup.com or pick up a registration form at the following sponsor locations: