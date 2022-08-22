Polo High School Student Council holding Doggy Dash for homeless pets

POLO – The Polo High School Student Council will be hosting a Doggy Dash fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at the high school.
Proceeds from the Doggy Dash will go to Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Participants and their dogs will be able to run three miles race at 8:30 a.m. or walk 0.7 miles at 8:45 a.m. A pet/owner costume contest will also be held at 8 a.m.
Those who do not want to compete can donate to the fundraiser.
Registration for the Doggy Dash will cost $20 and includes a tee-shirt, bandana, health and hygiene supplies and sponsor give-aways.
To register or donate, visit doggy-dash.cheddarup.com or pick up a registration form at the following sponsor locations:
- Polo Community High School, 100 S. Union Ave., Polo
- Granny Rose Animal Shelter, 613 River Lane, Dixon
- Milledgeville Veterinary Clinic, 651 Otter Creek Drive, Milledgeville
- Mutts and Cuts Grooming, 800 S. Fourth St., Oregon
- Pet Supplies Plus, 1368 N. Galena Ave., Dixon
- Petsmart, 3210 E. Lynn Blvd., Sterling
- Pines Meadow Veterinary Clinic, 1210 Pines Road, Oregon
- Polo Veterinary Clinic, 3077 state Route 26, Polo
- River Ridge Veterinary Clinic, 273 state Route 2, Dixon