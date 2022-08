DIXON – The American Legion will serve grilled rib eye steaks, baked potato or French fries, sauteed onions and/or mushrooms, a vegetable, roll, salad and dessert, for dine in or carry out, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the post at 1120 W. First St.

The cost is $ 25. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal.

Proceeds benefit the Legion’s programs.