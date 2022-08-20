Route 30 work begins Monday in Rock Falls, at Emerson Road intersection

Two IDOT projects – a slight realignment of the intersection of Route 30 and Emerson Road, 8 miles east of Morrison, and patchwork on 3 miles of Route 30 in Rock Falls – begin Monday.

Emerson Road will be closed at the intersection through Sept. 9, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The work will involve moving the corner raised island to the east to create more of a right angle and widening the Emerson Road approach, IDOT public information officer Paul Wappel said.

Detour signs will guide Emerson Road traffic to use West Lincolnway or Route 30. Work on the $146,000 project is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.

In Rock Falls, workers will patch, mill and resurface Route 30 from the Hennepin Feeder Canal bridge east of Route 40 to the Whiteside-Lee County line east of Interstate 88.

Traffic on Route 30 will be controlled by flaggers during the day. Access to businesses and residences will be open, but there may be some side street closures for short periods, according to the release.

Work on the $3 million project will be completed by mid-November.

Motorists can expect delays and should avoid both areas if possible or allow extra time for trips through them.