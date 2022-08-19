Eagle’s Nest Art Group offers class on glasswork art

OREGON – Eagle’s Nest Art Group will be offering a class on the art of glasswork from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 3 in its second-floor studio at the Conover Square Mall, 201 N. Third St.

The class is open to the public, and membership with the Eagle’s Nest Art Group is not required.

Valerie Butcher will assist students in creating a 10-inch round piece using various types of glass, including noodles, stringers and frit. Students will be able to create their own design. Designs will vary from simple florals to those inspired by stained glass.

The class will cost $60. All materials, tools and the double “firing” of each piece will be included. The class must be paid for in advance over the phone with a credit card. To register, call 815-441-2161.