Dixon Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for 2023 home

DIXON- The Dixon Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for its 2023 house.

The deadline to submit an application will be Friday, Sept. 30.

Applications can be picked up in-person between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the lower level of the Lee County Council on Aging, 100 W. Second St. Applications can also be requested over the phone from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays by calling First Presbyterian Church of Dixon at 815-284-7741.

Completed Applications must be returned to Dixon Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 11, Dixon, IL 61021.

For more information, call 815-284-7741.