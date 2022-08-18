August 18, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Dixon Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for 2023 home

By Shaw Local News Network
These regular volunteers for Dixon Habitat to Humanity are referred to as the Band of Brothers. From left, Max Ballard; Bruce Munsell; Jeff Reglin; construction manager Ray Navalany; Rich Boyson; John Thompson; and Dave Blackburn. These regulars work during the week to supplement the effort of churches and other community organizations who volunteer on weekends.

These regular volunteers for Dixon Habitat to Humanity are referred to as the Band of Brothers. From left, Max Ballard; Bruce Munsell; Jeff Reglin; construction manager Ray Navalany; Rich Boyson; John Thompson; and Dave Blackburn. These regulars work during the week to supplement the effort of churches and other community organizations who volunteer on weekends.

DIXON- The Dixon Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for its 2023 house.

The deadline to submit an application will be Friday, Sept. 30.

Applications can be picked up in-person between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the lower level of the Lee County Council on Aging, 100 W. Second St. Applications can also be requested over the phone from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays by calling First Presbyterian Church of Dixon at 815-284-7741.

Completed Applications must be returned to Dixon Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 11, Dixon, IL 61021.

For more information, call 815-284-7741.

