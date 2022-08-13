Thomson federal prison job fair Thursday in Sterling

STERLING - A job fair for those interested in working for Thomson federal prison will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Sterling BEST, Inc. office, 2605 Woodlawn Road.

Alexander Chadwick of the Bureau of Prisons will be on hand to talk with and assist applicants.

Applicants should bring their résumé and two forms of identification. Veterans are encouraged to attend and should also bring a Member 4 copy of their DD-214 or VA rating decision letter and a VA disability certificate if applicable.

Federal regulations require BOP employees to be younger than 37 when hired; however, there are exceptions for certain hard-to-fill positions and for preference-eligible veterans.

U.S. citizenship also is required, and all candidates will be subjected to a drug urinalysis, physical examination and background investigation.

If selected, applicants must successfully complete the three-week residential course, Introduction to Correctional Techniques.

Resumes should include the full address of all previous employers and show three years of supervisory experience or one year of law enforcement service. Applicants who have not separated from the military also must provide a copy of a letter from a commanding officer stating the future date of separation.

Completed applications can be submitted directly to the following email address: TOM-Recruitment-S@bop.gov.

Contact USP Thomson at tom-recruitment-s@bop.gov for more information.

BEST, Inc. is a nonprofit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. It serves Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties.

Go to best-inc.org for more information on its programs.