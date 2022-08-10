Bustos accepts applications for U.S. service academies

WASHINGTON, D.C.- U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of the 17th District is accepting applications from northwest and central Illinois high school students to nominate to a U.S. Service Academy.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

Bustos will nominate up to 10 students for attendance at one of four service academies; the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, M.D., the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.

Students who are interested in applying are encouraged to visit Bustos’ website. The website will feature instructions on the accompanying forms and required documents, including an application form, an essay, high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores, and letters of recommendation. Interested students are encouraged to start collecting all necessary materials for the packet as soon as possible.

For more information, answers to frequently asked questions and an application packet, visit https://bustos.house.gov/helping-you/military-academy-nominations-faq/.