August 05, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Illinois State Board of Education honoring Ogle County educators

By Shaw Local News Network
Kimberly Radostits, the 2022 Illinois State Teacher of the Year from Oregon, speaks before a ceremony recognizing graduates of a special program at at SVCC’s Education Symposium on Friday. Pathways provides high school students who are going into the field of education a step ahead.

Kimberly Radostits, the 2022 Illinois State Teacher of the Year from Oregon, speaks before a ceremony recognizing graduates of a special program at at SVCC's Education Symposium on Friday. Pathways provides high school students who are going into the field of education a step ahead.

NORMAL – Illinois Teacher of the Year and Ogle County Spanish teacher Kim Radostits of Oregon High School is one of a group of Ogle County educators being honored Saturday at the Those Who Excel banquet at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

The 48th annual banquet is held to recognize the talent and dedication of educators throughout the state.

Ogle County educators who will be recognized include:

  • community volunteer Steve Pierce of Meridian School District 223 for excellence
  • community volunteer Karen Spaulding of Byron School District 226 for meritorious service.
  • education service personnel Roi Degner of Oregon School District 220 for meritorious service
  • education service personnel Elaine Nicholson of Meridian School 223 for meritorious service
  • the COVID-19 Response Team from Meridian School District 223 for meritorious service
  • the Administrative Assistants’ Team from Oregon School District 220 for meritorious service
