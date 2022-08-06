Illinois State Board of Education honoring Ogle County educators

NORMAL – Illinois Teacher of the Year and Ogle County Spanish teacher Kim Radostits of Oregon High School is one of a group of Ogle County educators being honored Saturday at the Those Who Excel banquet at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.
The 48th annual banquet is held to recognize the talent and dedication of educators throughout the state.
Ogle County educators who will be recognized include:
- community volunteer Steve Pierce of Meridian School District 223 for excellence
- community volunteer Karen Spaulding of Byron School District 226 for meritorious service.
- education service personnel Roi Degner of Oregon School District 220 for meritorious service
- education service personnel Elaine Nicholson of Meridian School 223 for meritorious service
- the COVID-19 Response Team from Meridian School District 223 for meritorious service
- the Administrative Assistants’ Team from Oregon School District 220 for meritorious service