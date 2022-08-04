MORRISON – The 151st Whiteside County Fair offers plenty of family fun Aug. 16-20 at the fairgrounds in Morrison.

The Mega Band is back again this year and Wilson Family Show will entertain fairgoers with their carnival and midway attractions. Patrons can ride unlimited rides every day of the fair for $60 (if purchased in advance the week before the fair at the Secretary’s office) or $70 during the fair.

Granpa Cratchet is back with another adventure at the Whiteside County Fair in Morrison. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

The Grandpa Cratchet Stage Show will return this year along with a Bike Give Away each day of the fair and the Cake/Pie Walk.

Also new this year, is Bertrand’s Petting Zoo and Pony Rides throughout the day, every day.

Here are just some of the other planned events:

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Pleasure Horse Show at 9 a.m., Kids Tractor Pedal Pull at 2 p.m., open swine judging at noon and junior swine judging at 4:30 p.m.

Pro-Bull Riding is the evening entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Cheer as the cowboys prepare to hang on for 8 seconds while their four-legged nemesis try to spoil their plan.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Exhibition Barrels at 8 a.m., Western horse speed events and dairy judging at 9 a.m.

.For the first time Pro-Bronc Riding will be the entertainment at 7 p.m. This event will involve a rodeo participant riding a bucking horse (sometimes called Bronco) that attempts to throw or buck off the rider before the 8 seconds is up. Originally based on the necessary buck breaking skills of a working cowboy, the event is now a highly stylized competition that utilizes horses that often are specially bred for strength, agility, and bucking ability.

Karen as Dolly logo (Photo Provided by Todd Mickley )

Thursday, Aug. 18

Beef Cattle Jr. Show at 9 a.m., Heavy Horse Hitches, including 4 Horse, at 9 a.m., and halter classes at 1 p.m

The evening grandstand entertainment will be Karen Hester as Dolly Parton. This tribute artist will be on the big stage for everyone to see. Possessing a wide array of performance experience, a serious set of pipes, and a dead-on tone, Karen Hester brings her Dolly Parton act to life at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Heavy Horse Hitch classes at 9 a.m., open beef show at 9 a.m., Heavy Horse at 1 p.m. (in front of the grandstand with the Big 6 Horse and Unicorn Hitches) and Antique Tractor Parade at 5:30 p.m.

The Illini State Pullers Association will bring in their “souped up” tractors and trucks that will pull the sled showing off the horsepower under the hood at 6:30 p.m. in front of the grandstand following the Antique Tractor Parade at 5:30 p.m.

A track official uses the red flag to temporarily stop the action during the mini-van division at the 2021 demolition derby at the Whiteside County Fair. Morrison firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and the event continued to a the delight of the crowd. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Saturday, Aug. 20

Kids Tractor Pedal Pull at 11 a.m., harness racing at 1 p.m., wood-carving auction at 4 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m., the car crushing, adrenaline pumping, smoke-filled Demolition Derby.

For additional information, visit www.whitesidecountyfair.org.