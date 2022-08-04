Colorful fun run returns to Woodlawn Arts Academy

STERLING — The ROY G BIV Color Run fundraiser — an acronym representing the names of the colors of the rainbow — will be returning to Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds support the academy, an arts-based educational institution for the Sauk Valley and an agency of the United Ways of Whiteside and Lee counties.

Check-in will be 3 to 6 p.m. The run will begin at 6. Participants will be splashed with a non-toxic, biodegradable powdered color while they run the course, a mile loop on the back lawn of Woodlawn Arts Academy.

Participants can go around as much as they like. A final color throw and award presentation will be at 7.

If canceled by weather, notices will be posted on social media and the academy website.

Registration will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Friday online at getmeregistered.com/roygbivfunrun. There will also be registration during check-in at the red barn located on campus. Registration fees will be $30 for adults and $20 for attendees ages 12 and younger. In-person registration must be paid with cash or a check.

For more information or to download an application, visit www.woodlawnartsacademy.com.