Sterling police accept applications for Citizen’s Police Academy

STERLING- The Sterling Police Department is accepting applications for this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy, which is free and offered to any Sterling resident.

The deadline is Aug. 31. Instructors may limit class size.

The six two-hour sessions will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday starting Sept. 13.

The classes will be an informative look at modern-day policing, including crime-scene investigations, support services, department structure, traffic and DUI enforcement, officer hiring, equipment, duties, assignments and response calls.

If you are interested in applying, contact Community Service Officer Tekla Martin at 815-632-6613 or at tmartin@sterling-il.gov.