Rock Falls American Legion sends five students to Premier Boys State

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls American Legion sent five students to the American Legion Premier Boys State from June 11-15.

The contingent included Rock Falls High School students Ryan McCord, Solan Everly, Juan Hernandez and Julian Hernandez and Newman Central Catholic High School student Tate Downs.

American Legion Premier Boys State is a summer leadership and citizenship program for incoming high school seniors held annually at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Students explore the mechanics of American politics and government through a participatory government and elections.