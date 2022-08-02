August 02, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Folk artist Mark Dvorak to perform at Books on First Aug. 20

By Shaw Local News Network
Folk artist Mark Dvorak

Folk artist Mark Dvorak (Photo provided courtesy of Books on First )

DIXON — Folk artist Mark Dvorak will be perform at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20, at Books on First, 202 W. First St.

The event will be free, but there is a suggested $10 donation.

Dvorak is originally from Chicago and has performed since 1981. He received the the Folk Alliance International’s Lantern Bearer award in 2013 and the Woodstock Folk Festival Lifetime Achievement award in 2008. Dvorak is working on his 20th music CD and his fourth published collection of essays, “31 Winters.”

For more information, contact Books On First at 815 285 2665 or at www.booksonfirst.com.

