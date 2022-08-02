Big Rig Show will be Saturday at Chaplin Creek Show Grounds

FRANKLIN GROVE - The Big Rig Show will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Chaplin Creek Show Grounds, 1715 Whitney Road during the Franklin Grove Harvest Festival.

Registration for the show opens at 7:30 a.m. All activities and events at the Big Rig Show will be free.

All participating trucks and trailers must be at the show by 10 a.m. All makes and models of trucks and trailers will be welcome.

The entry fee for all participating trucks will be $25. All proceeds from the show will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Family activities include a dunk tank, coloring station, corn box, bounce house and bounce obstacle course, petting zoo, pony rides, bags and ladder ball, a 50/50 silent auction, family game area, and truck hunt with prizes. Water will be available for free. Food for purchase includes brats, hot dogs, rib-eye and pork chop sandwiches, chips, and beverages.

For more information, call Brian Atkinson at 815-440-8304.