Audition call for Performing Arts Guild’s ‘A Christmas Story’

MOUNT MORRIS — The Performing Arts Guild will conduct auditions for its upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 414 S. Wesley Ave.

There are parts for two men, two women, five boys and two girls. Materials will be provided at the audition, so actors should come early to review. For more information about the auditions, please contact Director Dave Sheely at 719-740-6162.

This holiday story is humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest during the 1940s, following 9-year old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. All of the elements from the well-known motion picture will be included in this performance.

Performances of “A Christmas Carol” will be Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13.