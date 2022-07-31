Carroll County Youth in Agriculture to host livestock auction

MILLEDGEVILLE - The Carroll County Youth in Agriculture Foundation will be hosting a livestock and small animal auction at 7 p.m. Aug. 8, at the Carroll County Fairgrounds, 28374 Milledgeville Road.

4-H and FFA members will be auctioning off steers, rabbits, hogs, goats, dairy basket, and poultry basket. Live poultry will not be auctioned this year due to bird flu. Also for sale at the auction will be baked goods, a meat basket and five ice cream baskets.

The auction will be conducted by Public Auction Services of Polo auctioneer Lenny Bryson. The auction will also be broadcast live on WCCI 100.3 FM.