Carroll County 4-H Fair to he held in August

MILLEDGEVILLE- The Carroll County 4-H Fair is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and run through Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Carroll County Fairgrounds, 28374 Milledgeville Road.

Carroll County 4-H members will be exhibiting projects that they have been working on for the past year. They include beef, sheep, swine, goats, poultry, dairy, rabbits, horses, ponies, visual arts and food. Exhibits in each class will be rated and will receive ribbons indicating their ratings.

Champion and state fair ribbons may be awarded in classes at the discretion of the judge.

General projects will be displayed in the 4-H building and livestock judging will take place throughout the week. Master Gardeners will also be at the fair to share their expertise with attendees.

4-H Program Coordinator Talisa Pauley said there will be interactive activities to promote the organization and possibly win a prize.

Admission to the fair will be required to enter the fairgrounds. Gate admission will be charged starting Tuesday, Aug. 9.

For any questions about the Carroll County 4-H Fair, call 815-244-9444.