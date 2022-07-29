Amboy High School seeks employers and schools for Sept. 26 career fair

AMBOY - Amboy High School will be hosting a career fair from 8 to 11:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

Amboy High School students will be able to check out what college and career opportunities suit their interests.

Students can also learn about employment opportunities in after-school and summer situations.

The career fair is seeking colleges and organizations wishing to have a booth. To register, contact Amboy High School at 815-857-3632 or jcrownhart@amboy.net or fill out a Google form at https://forms.gle/yWsZb6LrLKAGMDZp7.