6 Sauk Valley blood drives to help stave off shortage

The American Red Cross will be holding blood drives at six locations in the Sauk Valley to replenish blood and platelet supplies.

The Red Cross says blood supplies have shrunk 20% and requires donors to prevent a shortage.

Blood donations made in August will automatically be entered for a chance to win a year’s supply of gasoline fill-ups valued at $6,000. Other winners will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant their of choice.

Upcoming blood donation sites:

Dixon. 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Church of the Brethren, 215 North Court.

Dixon. 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Dixon Family YMCA, 110 N. Galena Ave.

Prophetstown. 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD #3 District Office, 79 Grove St.

Mount Carroll. 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Church of God, 816 S. Clay St.

Shannon. Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, 102 S. Linn St.

Sterling. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 6:30 p.m Thursday, Aug. 11, at Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.