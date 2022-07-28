Sterling to participate in National Night Out on Tuesday with porch lights

STERLING - Sterling will be hosting its annual National Night Out from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. To commemorate this year’s event, Sterling residents will be asked to turn on their porch lights during the event.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. National Night Out is also meant to help enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighborhoods.

The glow from the porch lights are meant to symbolize a message shared between communities and law enforcement. The message for this year’s National Night Out is “Crime is not welcome here.”