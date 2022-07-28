Amboy Ambulance gets $125,463 federal grant via SIREN act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amboy Ambulance and Fire Protection District was awarded a $125,463 grant, one of three announced Thursday by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

“EMS agencies that serve rural parts of Illinois are often lifelines in times of emergencies and these first responders have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to help announce these resources to help ensure that the agencies administering these crucial services have the equipment, staff and resources they need to continue serving their communities.”

The other grants were $193,453 for Jersey Community Hospital and $200,000 for Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services.

The more than a half million dollars in funding was created through Durbin’s Supporting and Improving Rural EMS Needs act, better known as SIREN, which was signed into law as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. Durbin said equipping rural departments with supplies and providing training are necessary components.

“I worked hard to pass the SIREN Act to meet the needs of EMS agencies as they care for their communities. I hope to see today’s grant recipients put this federal funding to good use,” he said.