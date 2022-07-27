R and H Seed Solutions to host field day on grazing cover crops

MOUNT CARROLL — R and H Seed Solutions owners Justin and Ellen Rahn will host a field day from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6611 Black Oak Road, when they will share their efforts to make the most of cover crops. Registration is still open.

The event — entitled “Linking Cover Crops, Cattle and Neighbors” — is part of series of presentations by Practical Farmers of Iowa.

Attendees can expect a welcoming atmosphere, a spirit of curiosity, a culture of mutual respect and experienced farmers openly sharing their knowledge and experience at these seminars.

Practical Farmers of Iowa works to equip farmers to build resilient farms and communities through this 41-event series. To learn more, visit http://practicalfarmers.org.

The Rahns farm 1,200 acres, growing corn, soybeans, small-grain crops and raising cattle. Specifically, the Rahns will discuss their strategy for grazing cover crops and their collaboration with neighboring farmer Doug Linker in getting livestock on more land. The Rahns will also discuss frost-seeded and summer-seeded cover crops, and raising cover crops for seed.

To sign up, visit the event page at practicalfarmers.org/field-days or call Debra Boekholder at 515-232-5661.