MOUNT CARROLL — The musical comedy “Nunsense” will debut Thursday at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. July 29-30 and Aug. 4-6, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Aug. 3 and Aug. 7.

Attendees on Aug. 5 can take part in the Page to Stage, meeting the cast and asking questions about the show.

“Nunsense,” which will be directed and choreographed by Anthony Christian Daniel, story focuses on the Little Sisters of Hoboken who discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally poisoned fifty-two of the sisters and they find that they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium.

The cast has Mia Gimenez as the Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Aria Evans as Sister Mary Hubert, the mistress of novices; Isabella Abuan as the streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Kimmy Sessions as Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and Emily Chaviano as the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035.