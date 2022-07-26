Whiteside County Extensions Office announces upcoming summer events

STERLING- The Whiteside County University of Illinois-Extension announced its schedule of upcoming events and programs.

Lee County 4-H Fair: During daily hours from Thursday, July 28, through Sunday, July 31. Attendees will be able to see what 4-H youth have been creating and working on all year long. Scheduled times can be viewed at go.illinois.edu/CLW4-HFairs. For more information contact Martha at 815-632-3611.

Succulents: Not Just for Cacti Anymore: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling. Whiteside County Master Gardeners will teach about he basics on soil, water and containers and the different ways you can propagate succulents. Registration is required to attend and can be done online at go.illinois.edu/WhitesideSucculent or by calling 815-632-3611.

Carroll County 4-H Fair: During daily hours from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 13. Attendees will be able to see what 4-H youth have been creating and working on all year long. Scheduled times can be viewed at go.illinois.edu/CLW4-HFairs. For more information contact Martha at 815-632-3611.

Four Seasons Horticulture Webinar Series: Horticulture programs offered by the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/fourseasons.

Lessons for Living Monthly Webinar Series: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, online. Monthly workshops which provide easy-to-understand tips for living full, rich lives. To register visit go.illinois.edu/2022HCElessons.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Workshop: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Attendees will learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. To register go.illinois.edu/youthmentalhealth.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 26, York Township Public Library, 1005 W. Main St.,Thomson, and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Carroll County Extension Office, 642 S. East St., Mt. Carroll. University of Illinois Extension Educator Karla Belzer will lead participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Register online at go.illinois.edu/mcwitsfitness.

Cooking with Herbs: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Carroll County Farm Bureau Kitchen, 811 S. Clay St., Mt. Carroll. Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro will teach attendees about the basics about herbs and create some herbal salads. Registration is required by calling 815-244-1751.

Learn. Think. Care Webinar Monthly Series: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, online. Workshop will help professional caregivers build personal resiliency, knowledge, and strategies for meeting the needs of clients in long-term care environments. Register at go.illinois.edu/LTCwebinars at least one week prior to each workshop to receive all access information.

Saturdays with a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 19, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays.