First Presbyterian Church to host Morrison Fire Department meal benefit

MORRISON- First Presbyterian Church, 100 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, will be hosting its second annual Morrison Fire Department Benefit Free Community Drive-Up Meal at 5 p.m. Thursday.

350 free meals will be handed out. All donations will be given to the Morrison Fire Department.

The menu will consist of quarter pound all-beef franks, baked beans, chips and Resthave Home fresh baked cookies. Outdoor seating under shade tents will be available for those who want to eat onsite weather permitting. A fire engine for children to explore and a bouncy house will also be at the event.