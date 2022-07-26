Encore! Mt. Morris to sponsor art exhibit at Old Sandstone Gallery

MT. MORRIS - Encore! Mt. Morris will be sponsoring an art show featuring the works of Erwin Woelfel on Friday through Sunday at Old Sandstone Gallery, 121 W. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris. The art exhibit will be free and to the public.

The art exhibit will be open from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. A presentation about the exhibit will be led by Joel Johnston from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Erwin Woelfel came to the United States to work for Kable Printing Co. in its rotogravure department (a rotary drum press) between 1965 and 1974 after living and working for many year in Europe. He worked for the U.S. Bureau of Printing and Engraving, designing stamps, and retired to Rockford.

In his private life, Woelfel was an artist, played the violin and cello, and traveled widely. Woelfel died in 2013, leaving behind a large art collection of his works.

To learn more about Encore! Mt. Morris and its events, visit encoremtmorris.com.