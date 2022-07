DIXON - The Dixon American Legion will be hosting a steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Dixon American Legion Post 12, 1120 W. First St., Dixon. Proceeds from the dinner will go toward benefitting the Legion’s charitable programs. The dinner will consist of grilled rib-eye steaks, baked potatoes or French fries, roll, salad, vegetable and a dessert. The dinner will be available for dine-in or carry-out. To reserve a meal, call 815-284-2003.