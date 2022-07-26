Bags for The Brave announces lineup and new venue

DIXON — The eighth annual Bags for the Brave will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, moving to the Dixon Veterans of Foreign War Post 540, 1560 IL-38.

The veteran-child tournament starts at 10:15 while the competitive and corporate divisions will start at noon.

The band Slick Trigger will perform at 2 p.m.

The veteran plus child division has been added; teams consist of a veteran and entrant younger than age 18 as partners. There is no entry fee for this division.

Two-person teams for the competitive and corporate divisions can sign up now. The registration fee is $40 per team.

Proceeds for the event will go to the Lee County Honor Flight Committee, which works with the Quad City Hub to send local veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.

Contact Brett Nicklaus at 815-973-3636 or email him at brett@trinityifs.com for more information. Details are also available on the Trinity Cares Facebook page.