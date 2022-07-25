July 25, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Walnut Rotary Club to hold cookout to help provide school supplies

By Shaw Local News Network

The Rotary Club of Walnut serves pork chops, brats and hot dogs during a past fundraiser. The group plans a cookout to raise money for school supplies. (BCR photo)

WALNUT – The Walnut Rotary Club will be holding a pork chop sandwich cookout from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Veterans’ Memorial, Jackson Street and South Main Street in Walnut. Donations will be accepted during the cookout.

Food that will be served includes pork chop sandwiches, brats, hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches. Half of the proceeds from the cookout will be used to help buy school supplies for BV students.

For information, contact President Jan Pistole at jan@sunsetridgemx.com.

