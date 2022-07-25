Walnut Rotary Club to hold cookout to help provide school supplies

WALNUT – The Walnut Rotary Club will be holding a pork chop sandwich cookout from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Veterans’ Memorial, Jackson Street and South Main Street in Walnut. Donations will be accepted during the cookout.

Food that will be served includes pork chop sandwiches, brats, hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches. Half of the proceeds from the cookout will be used to help buy school supplies for BV students.

For information, contact President Jan Pistole at jan@sunsetridgemx.com.