Registration ongoing for third Hammer for Hope Bike Ride

DIXON – The Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, will be hosting its third annual Hammer for Hope Bike Ride beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Registration will be open until the day of the ride.

Hammer of Hope offers a family ride at a variety of distances: 10 miles, 50 kilometers, 100 kilometers and 100 miles.

The first 75 registrants will get a swag bag. Those who collect pledges will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gas card.

All participants will receive a complimentary lunch. Proceeds from the ride will go toward supporting services and programs provided by the home to cancer patients, their family and caregivers.

Tickets are $45 for participants ages 14 and older and $20 for children. Tickets will be available in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dixon Ace Hardware, 900 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30, at Dixon Liquor and Wine, 840 N. Galena Ave., Dixon.

To register, visit homeofhopeonline.org or call 815-288-4673.