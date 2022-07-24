Rock Falls Rotary helps school supply drive, awards scholarships

ROCK FALLS-Rock Falls Rotary's Bob Sondgeroth presenting a $163 check to Jennifer Kelly for the back to school supplies drive, sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association, Conference of Chief Judges, and the Whiteside County Juvenile Justice Council. (Photo provided by courtesy of Rock Falls Rotary )President of Rock Falls Rotary Jeff Gray and Scholarship chairman Keith Zoeller present scholarship awards to Rock Falls High School graduates Zoie Howard and Cara Goff. Howard will be attending Rockford University with a major in political science and Goff will be attending the University of Nebraska with a major in nursing. (Photo provided courtesy of Rock Falls Rotary )