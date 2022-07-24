July 24, 2022
Sauk Valley
Rock Falls Rotary helps school supply drive, awards scholarships

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right): President of Rock Falls Rotary Jeff Gray and Scholarship Chair Keith Zoeller presenting scholarship awards to Rock Falls High Seniors Zoie Howard and Cara Goff. Zoie will be attending Rockford University with a major in Political Science and Cara will be attending the University of Nebraska with a major in Nursing.

ROCK FALLS-

Youth Chair of Rock Falls Rotary Bob Sondgeroth presenting a $163 check to Jennifer Kelly for the Back to School Supplies Drive. The Back to School Supplies Drive is sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association, Conference of Chief Judges, and the Whiteside County Juvenile Justice Council.

President of Rock Falls Rotary Jeff Gray and Scholarship chairman Keith Zoeller present scholarship awards to Rock Falls High School graduates Zoie Howard and Cara Goff. Howard will be attending Rockford University with a major in political science and Goff will be attending the University of Nebraska with a major in nursing. (Photo provided courtesy of Rock Falls Rotary )

