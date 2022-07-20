Kiwanis Club of Dixon accepts orders for annual peach sale

DIXON — The Kiwanis Club of Dixon is holding its 16th peach sale. Orders for the Illinois-grown crop are being accepted through July 29.

To place an order, call Rick Brantner 815-677-3457 or 815-288-4912.

Profits from the peach sales fund The Kiwanis Club of Dixon’s local community projects.

Peaches will be packaged in a half bushel box weighing around 22 pounds. Each box costs $45, based on a sale price of $2.05 per pound.

Deliveries will be made on Thursday, Aug. 4 and payment can be made then. Buyers can also get their purchase during a drive-up the same day at Dixon High School, 315 Lincoln Statue Drive.